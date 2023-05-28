US visa policy has widespread impact

The US visa policy will ensure free, fair and neutral elections in Bangladesh -- a notion that is not utterly right, claimed the country’s eminent citizens who were comprised of former foreign secretary, security analyst and the professors from different universities.

However, they termed the US visa policy a warning, which has a widespread impact. The United States may come up with more actions in future -- between now and till the national elections.

The eminent citizens came up with these observations in a webinar titled ‘Fresh US visa policy and Bangladesh’s next elections’.

Forum for Bangladesh Studies organised this on Sunday morning.