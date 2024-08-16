Former army personnel Ziaul Ahsan arrested

Former army personnel Ziaul Ahsan was arrested from the Khilkhet area of the city late on Thursday night.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed this in a text message on Friday. He was arrested in a murder case filed with the New Market police station, police sources said.

Major General Ziaul Ahsan was relieved from his job on Tuesday. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed this in a press release published on Tuesday. He was the director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC).