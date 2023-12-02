UNIDO adopts Bangladesh-initiated resolution on sustainable supply chain

Bangladesh-initiated resolution on ‘strengthening member States' capacities in developing productive, resilient and sustainable supply chains’, by UNIDO, has been adopted unanimously by the 20th General Conference of UNIDO in Vienna today, Saturday.

Heads of government, ministers and high-level delegations from 172 member states of UNIDO are participating this week-long conference, says a foreign ministry press release.

It added the global supply chain experienced a massive disruption due to the covid pandemic and the Ukraine war which affected producers, industries, and consumers across the world.