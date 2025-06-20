Bangladeshis seeking refuge abroad on the rise for five years

The number of Bangladeshi citizens seeking refugee status in various countries around the world continues to rise. Over the past five years, from 2020 to 2024, the number of Bangladeshis seeking asylum abroad has shown an upward trend each year.

In 2024 alone, 28,473 Bangladeshis were registered as refugees with the United Nations. Additionally, 108,131 Bangladeshis sought political asylum in different countries during the same year.

The majority of these individuals have registered as refugees or asylum seekers in countries across Europe and the Americas.

This information has been gleaned from a data provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).