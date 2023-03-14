17 Bangladeshis rescued after deadly shipwreck in the Mediterranean

Thirty people were feared drowned after the boat they were travelling in from Libya capsized in bad weather on Sunday, Italy's coastguard said.

The tragedy follows a 26 February shipwreck near the southern region of Calabria, in which at least 79 people died.

Alarm Phone, a charity that picks up calls from migrant vessels in distress, blamed Italy for not sending its coastguard earlier despite being repeatedly alerted on Saturday that the boat was in trouble.

"Clearly, the Italian authorities were trying to avoid that the people would be brought to Italy, delaying intervention so that the so-called Libyan coastguard would arrive and forcibly return people to Libya," it said in a statement late on Sunday.