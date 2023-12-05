National Heart Foundation founder Abdul Malik no more

National professor Brigadier (Retd.) Abdul Malik has passed away at the age of 94. He died on Tuesday at around 9:40am.
The National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute confirmed his death through a press release. He was the founder and chairman of the institute.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina mourned his death.
Shahzadi Sultana, additional director of National Heart Foundation told Prothom Alo that professor Malik died of old age complications while undergoing treatment in the hospital.
He was hounoured with Swadhinata Padak, the highest civilian award in Bangladesh, in 2004 and made National Professor in 2006.