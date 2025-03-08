BDR carnage probe commission asks Hasina, 14 others to appear, testify

The National Independent Investigation Commission on the 2009 BDR carnage has issued a public notice urging 15 individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, to testify as part of its ongoing inquiry.

It made the call in a special notice issued today, saying that due to time constraint, the commission hopes to complete the process of taking the testimony of the 15 individuals by 31 March of this year.

Apart from Sheikh Hasina, the other individuals are former army chiefs General Moeen U Ahmed and Aziz Ahmed, Maj Gen (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, former prime minister's security adviser, Fazle Noor Taposh, former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, former member of parliament from Gopalganj-2, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former member of parliament from Dhaka-13, Mirza Azam, former member of parliament from Jamalpur-3 and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, former member of parliament from Dhaka-8, Brig Gen (Retd) Muhammad Shamsul Alam, former commander, 44th Rifle Battalion, Lt Gen (Retd) Molla Fazle Akbar, former directorate general of Forces Intelligence, Hasan Mahmud Khandaker, former directorate general, RAB, Abdul Kahar Akond, former police officer, Nur Mohammad, former inspector general of police and Monirul Islam, former additional IGP.