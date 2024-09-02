Washington would strengthen ties with Dhaka: US envoy

The United States would support the interim government of Bangladesh and strengthen ties with Dhaka in a range of issues, US charge d’ affaires in Dhaka Helen LaFave said Monday.

The US diplomat made the assurance when she paid a courtesy call on chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

“The US government was happy to congratulate the chief adviser and was looking forward to working closely together,” the chief adviser’s press wing quoted the UN diplomat as saying.