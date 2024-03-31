Maternal deaths in hospitals: Faulty drugs could be cause

The directorate of health services has started probing the back to back cases of maternal death after surgical delivery in several hospitals.

The organisation of gynecology and obstetrics specialists is also reviewing the situation. Initially most are speculating that the death might be caused from using faulty drugs before the surgery.

Health minister Samanta Lal Sen told Prothom Alo on Friday, “I’m aware of the matter. The inquiry procedure has been started.”

There have been several incidents of maternal death at hospitals in Chattogram, Sylhet and Cumilla between February and March. Prothom Alo has found news of 16 maternal deaths. These deaths have occurred after the child being delivered through surgery.

The directorate of health services on 28 March formed a ten-membered committee to probe the maternal death cases from hospitals in Chattogram alone.

The committee headed by Chittagong Medical College principal has been asked to submit a report reviewing these deaths with seven working days.

Directorate of the health services director general Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam told Prothom Alo that probe committee will soon be formed in the incidents of maternal deaths from other districts as well.