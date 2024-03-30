16 women die during C-section

A staggering 16 women died during C-section or caesarean section at various hospitals in the country between February and March, and that worries maternal health experts while the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said this was unfortunate.

Eight women died in three hospitals in Chattogram. Those are International Medical College Hospital, City Corporation’s Memon Maternity Hospital and Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital. Three women died in Ibne Sina Hospital in Sylhet while five died in three hospitals in Cumilla and these are Popular Hospital, Mukti Hospital and Medi Care Hospital.

The obstetricians and gynaecologist organisation Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB) president professor Farhana Dewan told Prothom Alo on 29 March, “Expectant mothers came to the hospital for safe delivery, but we are worried over the series of deaths during C-section. The specific reasons for these deaths are still unclear. But we learned several common signs. It becomes vital to find out the actual reason and steps must be taken to stop such deaths.”

The health ministry has been raising awareness among people on childbirth at hospitals, clinics or health complexes for more than two decades. Since childbirth at home poses the risk of death due to a lack of adequate skilled health workers, a growing number of women are giving birth at hospitals or clinics. According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, 33 per cent of children are still born at home. Maternal health experts said the recent death of women during C-sections may have an adverse effect on people coming to healthcare facilities.