Protesting students take position in Dhaka’s ECB Chhatar

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Protesting students take position at the capital’s ECB Chattar on 2 August 2024.Nazrul Islam

Several thousand students of various schools and colleges brought out a procession in capital’s Matikata area around 4:00 pm on Friday and marched to the ECB Chhatar where the protesters took position on the intersection.

Protesting students chanted various slogans demanding justice to students killed in the recent protests, as well as release of the detained teachers and students.

Protesting students bring out a procession in the capital’s Matikata area on 2 August 2024.
Nazrul Islam

Large number of police and Armed Police Battalion (APBn) personnel remained deployed in the area.

