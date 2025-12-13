US, Bangladesh launch Money Laundering Bench Book

The US. Embassy in Dhaka, in partnership with the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Law, launched the Money Laundering Bench Book today, Saturday, at Le Meridien Hotel.

Developed with support from the US Department of State and US Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT), this resource offers practical guidance for judges, prosecutors, and investigators handling money laundering cases, according to a press release issued by the US Mission spokesperson Poornima Rai.