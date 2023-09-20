PM Hasina honoured for community clinic model in Bangladesh 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been accorded a special honour by Brown University, one of the oldest higher educational institutions in the United States, for her community clinic model introduced to reach the healthcare services to the doorsteps of the people.
The Warren Alpert Medical School of the Brown University on Tuesday honoured the Bangladesh prime minister with a citation congratulating her on the recent recognition by the United Nations of the “Sheikh Hasina Initiative.”
Mukesh K Jain, Dean of Medicine and Biological Sciences of the institute, handed over the citation to Sheikh Hasina at her palace of residence, The Lotte New York Hotel here on Tuesday. Hasina is now in New York to attend the 76th UNGA session.
"The Warren Alpert Medical School of the Brown University has given the Prime Minister a special honour on her recognition by the United Nations for taking the initiative of community clinics," PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Md. Noorelahi Mina told reporters.
"Congratulations to her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on the recent recognition by the United Nations of the "Sheikh Hasina Initiative," reads the citation.
"A successful model of Community-based Primary Health Care: A Participatory and Inclusive Approach to Universal Health Coverage by promoting primary health care, women's empowerment, and community engagement," the citation added.
During the meeting with the prime minister, Jain discussed about Bangladesh-Brown Biomedical Research and Education Initiative as a potential platform to exchange knowledge and experience in the field of public health and research.
The PM appreciated the initiative and expressed her support for it.
Hasina stressed the need for improving medical and clinical research in Bangladesh. "We're always giving importance to research. It can play a great role in medical science research," she said.
The Brown University has been screening cervical cancer in different parts of Bangladesh.
Dr Jain said they can help Bangladesh in introducing electronic data management in the community clinics to keep the records of the patients taking healthcare services from the clinics.
The Brown University has also expressed its desire to forge a partnership with Bangladesh in the field of research and education. The institution has also expressed its desire to sign an agreement to this end.