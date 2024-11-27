Bangla Academy’s ex-DG Prof Harunur Rashid dies

He was buried around 8:45 pm after Isha prayers at Baba Hujur Mosque premises near Kazipara at Mirpur in the capital.

Professor Rashid was born on 28 December 1939 into a Bengali Muslim family in the Tinsukia district of Assam in British India.

He completed his BA Honours (1960) and MA (1961) in English from Dhaka University. Later, he pursued further education at the University of Cambridge (Fitzwilliam College), UK, where he earned a BA Honours (1966) and an MA (1970).