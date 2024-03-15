Ten eminent persons to receive Independence Award

The government has nominated 10 persons to receive the Independence Award this year in recognition of their glorious and meritorious contribution at a national level. The cabinet division made this announcement through a press release today, Friday.

The eminent persons selected for the award are Kazi Abdur Sattar, valiant freedom fighter Flight Sergeant Md Fazlul Haque ((posthumous) and valiant freedom fighter martyr Abu Nayeem Md Najib Uddin Khan (Khurram) (posthumous) in the independence and liberation war category.