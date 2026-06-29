Bodies of 5 Bangladeshis killed in Qatar road crash to be repatriated tomorrow
The bodies of five Bangladeshi expatriates killed in a tragic road accident in Qatar are scheduled to arrive at Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport on Tuesday (30 June) morning.
According to a letter issued by the Labour Wing of the Bangladesh Embassy in Doha on Monday, the bodies were scheduled to arrive via Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG 226).
The expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry shared the letter in its WhatsApp group.
The flight is expected to depart from Hamad International Airport in Qatar at 10:15 pm on Monday and land in Sylhet at 6:50 am on Tuesday.
The repatriation process is being funded by the Wage Earners' Welfare Board.
The five deceased were identified as Abdul Kadir, Mostak Ahmed Afnan, Jubayer Ahmed, Jasim Uddin and Jibal Ahmed, all residents of Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet district.
The workers were killed in the morning on 21 June in the Shahaniya area of Qatar when the pickup van carrying them to their workplace lost control.
The Labour Wing has requested the relevant authorities at Sylhet airport to take the necessary measures to receive the bodies and hand them over to the bereaved families.
Earlier, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment assured that it would prioritise financial compensation for the affected families.