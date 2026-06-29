Bodies of 5 Bangladeshis killed in Qatar road crash to be repatriated tomorrow

The bodies of five Bangladeshi expatriates killed in a tragic road accident in Qatar are scheduled to arrive at Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport on Tuesday (30 June) morning.

According to a letter issued by the Labour Wing of the Bangladesh Embassy in Doha on Monday, the bodies were scheduled to arrive via Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG 226).

The expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry shared the letter in its WhatsApp group.

The flight is expected to depart from Hamad International Airport in Qatar at 10:15 pm on Monday and land in Sylhet at 6:50 am on Tuesday.

The repatriation process is being funded by the Wage Earners' Welfare Board.