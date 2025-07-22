Uttara aircraft crash: Eyewitness account of Milestone plane crash by a teacher

A teacher from Milestone School and College in the city’s Uttara has given a vivid account of the deadly crash of a training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force that occurred on Monday.

The training fighter jet crashed into a two-storey building on the school campus, sparking a massive fire. So far, 27 people are confirmed dead and over 150 injured. The nation is observing a day of mourning today, Tuesday, in memory of the victims.

Taslima Akter, a lecturer in the school’s management department, was on campus during the crash. Her own son was trapped in the building that was hit.

She shared her account in a Facebook post titled “The horrific 21 July 2025,” which we are publishing with her permission:

"My son is Masnun Rahman Sinan, a student of Class-IV at Milestone College’s Diabari branch.