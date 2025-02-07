No responsible group supports ongoing violence: Mamunul Haque

The ameer (chief) of Khelafat Majlis, Mawlana Mamunul Haque, has urged all aggrieved as well as patriotic people to maintain peace and order at any cost, saying that no responsible groups support the ongoing violence.

In a statement on Friday, he also clarified that no groups, including Hefazat-e-Islam and Khelafat Majlis, called for any protests after the Jum’a prayer today, Friday.