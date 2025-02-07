No responsible group supports ongoing violence: Mamunul Haque
The ameer (chief) of Khelafat Majlis, Mawlana Mamunul Haque, has urged all aggrieved as well as patriotic people to maintain peace and order at any cost, saying that no responsible groups support the ongoing violence.
In a statement on Friday, he also clarified that no groups, including Hefazat-e-Islam and Khelafat Majlis, called for any protests after the Jum’a prayer today, Friday.
Expressing concern over the current situation, he said it is the historical duty of all patriots to ensure the safety of lives and properties and maintain law and order.
He further noted that the unprecedented participation of people from all walks of life in anti-fascist movement has created a new chapter in history. The awakening of the patriotic youth against fascism and its symbols has paved the way for an emerging Bangladesh. Now, all are eagerly waiting for their desired Bangladesh free from fascism.
Mamunul Haque, however, warned that anti-state forces and their allies are still active and may attempt to derail the people’s movement. “It is feared that the ongoing movement could be turned into violence and be followed by subversive activities. Here, Bangladesh would face tremendous pressure at home and abroad.”
Urging religious scholars, and all patriotic citizens, he said violence must be avoided at all costs. “Safety of lives and properties should not be hampered. Otherwise, the revolution as well as the vision of a better Bangladesh will be harmed.”