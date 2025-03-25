Yunus to visit China 26 March: Beijing seeks Dhaka’s one-China policy of 2005
Bangladesh not to join GDI immediately Announcement of $2.5 billion in grant and loan likely Preparations to sign 7 MoUs Announcement of setting up robotic physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre and some other
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will hold a high-level meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping, and four separate meetings with the representatives of leading Chinese business firms on trade and investment in Beijing on 28 March during his first bilateral visit to China.
According to diplomatic sources of both countries, Bangladesh would emphasise cooperation in economic sector despite it showed desire to strengthen overall political relation ahead of the 50th anniversary of Dhaka-Beijing diplomatic relations, while China would emphasise overall political cooperation focusing one China principle and Bangladesh joining Xi Jinping’s Global Development Initiative (GDI).
It has been learned after talking to several diplomatic sources that Bangladesh emphasises financing in the financial and development process, but China does not want to focus on economic cooperation in the border perspective of the bilateral relations. China says economic cooperation is a part of the relations. Cooperation should be seen from the political perspective to improve the Dhaka-Beijing relations to next stage, and that is also pragmatic.
Foreign ministry officials told Prothom Alo the Chief Adviser will fly to Hainan province by a Chinese charter plane on 26 March, join the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025, initiated by 25 Asian countries and Australia, and then go to Beijing.
Dr Yunus will hold a summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on 28 March, which will be followed by singing of several memorandums of understating (MoUs) and announcements on cooperation in various sectors. The chief adviser will then join a high-level dialogue with Chinese businesspeople on the same day, which will be followed by three roundtables on trade and investments. The themes of these meetings are production and expansion of new possibility, social business and young entrepreneurs, and investment on sustainable technology and energy sector.
He will also visit the headquarters of leading Chains telecommunication technology company Huawei. Dr Yunus will give a lecture at the Peking University on the last day of his visit on 29 March and leave for Dhaka in the afternoon.
Regarding this, Foreign Secretary Md Jasim Uddin told Prothom Alo, “This visit is very significant on the occasion of the 50th year of the Dhaka-Beijing relations. A new door of cooperation opened recently after China designated four specialised hospitals for Bangladeshi patients. We expect the visit of the chief adviser will facilitate the pathways to the new height of the relations.”
Dhaka's position on one-China principle and Taiwan in 2005
China said they would focus on political aspects including one-China principle and participation of Bangladesh in GDI during the chief adviser’s visit. According to diplomatic sources, this time Bangladesh considered to maintain a soft stance on one-China policy in the joint statement.
But, China said what are the reasons and why Bangladesh changes its position on the one-China principle from the joint-communique issued in 2005? Recently, China sent a copy of the joint-communiqué to Bangladesh. Now Beijing wants Dhaka to strongly supports one-China principle and Taiwan issue as per its stance maintained in 2005.
Then Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao visited Dhaka on 7 April 2005. During this visit, joint-communiqué said Bangladesh reiterated that there is only one China, and that the Government of People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.
“Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory. Bangladesh opposes Taiwan's membership in any international and regional organisations open to sovereign countries only, and fully support China's peaceful reunification," it said.
Officials in Dhaka said the joint statement issued on 10 July 2024 between Bangladesh and China also stated, “Bangladesh reiterated its firm commitment to the one-China principle and its position that the Government of the People’s Republic of China represents the whole of China, and Taiwan is part of China, and Bangladesh supports China on issues pertaining to China's core interests and China's efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Bilateral relations, however, worsened after the BNP government at that time allowed Taiwan to open its mission in Dhaka. As situation has changed after 5 August 2024 and the Awami League is no longer in office, China will urge Bangladesh to maintain its previous position.
Several government officials said on condition of anonymity nowadays Bangladesh should not entirely maintain the position on the one-China principle and Taiwan issues like the past government of 2005.
Dhaka is not joining GDI now
During the chief adviser’s visit, China wants to emphasise that Dhaka joins the GDI. According to foreign ministry officials, Bangladesh will not join the GDI now, but there will be a progress on it. Dhaka might praise the GDI saying this initiative will be complementary to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and development goals.
A senior official said on condition of anonymity that a support for GDI means Bangladesh is going to join the process. As a result, Dhaka will at least not mention directly this time that it supports GDI.
Issues of talks and negotiations
Overall, many issues, including economy, investment and trade, defence cooperation and geopolitics may get importance during the Yunus-Xi meeting. Bangladesh may give priorities in issues including cooperation in education sector, investment, renewable energy, industrial relocation, air connectivity, and accelerating disbursement of funds for previously announced projects, as well as the issue related to resolving Rohingya crisis.
According to sources, preparations have been taken to sign several MoUs on various issues including USD 1 billion assistance in economic and technical cooperation, human development assistance, disaster control assistance, establishment of Chinese libraries, translation and publication of Chinese classic literature, sports cooperation, as well as cooperation between the state news agencies of both countries.
Besides, several announcements may come on the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, setting up of robotic physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre in cooperation with China, kicking off of talks to sign bilateral investment agreement, inviting 1,000 Bangladeshis to visit China in next five years and Chinese economic zones.
Foreign ministry officials also said issues related to increasing bilateral trade and investment, Rohingya crisis, water cooperation, as well as issues of USD 1.5 billion in assistance in the form of loans with low interest and grants are likely to arise during discussions. Besides, issues of the modernisation of defence facilities or the collection of arms may also arise.