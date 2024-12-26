Biman aircraft returning from Dubai seized

A Biman Bangladesh Airline's aircraft has been seized on allegations of carrying smuggled gold. A consignment of gold bars weighing 2.32 kg was seized from under the seat of the plane at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport in the morning today, Thursday.

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate officials seized the aircraft in the afternoon.

Officials say this is the first instance of an aircraft being seized at the Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport. There is precedent of two aircraft being seized in Dhaka a decade ago for carrying smuggled gold.