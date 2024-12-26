Gold smuggling
Biman aircraft returning from Dubai seized
A Biman Bangladesh Airline's aircraft has been seized on allegations of carrying smuggled gold. A consignment of gold bars weighing 2.32 kg was seized from under the seat of the plane at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport in the morning today, Thursday.
The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate officials seized the aircraft in the afternoon.
Officials say this is the first instance of an aircraft being seized at the Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport. There is precedent of two aircraft being seized in Dhaka a decade ago for carrying smuggled gold.
After the passengers alighted from the seized plane, the plane took off for Dhaka's Shahjalal Airport then in the morning.
When asked whether the aircraft would be able to carry passengers while it was seized, additional director general of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate, Md Minhaz Uddin, told Prothom Alo that the officer looking after the interests of passenger transport can place the aircraft in Bangladesh Biman Airlines custody.
The flight arrived this morning from the United Arab Emirates and landed at the Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport. And then, with assistance from the National Security Intelligence (NSI), customs intelligence officials recovered 2 kg 330 grams of gold bars from under seat 9J. Airport security also took part in this raid.
The passenger of that seat, Atia Samia, has also been arrested. She is from Boalia thana of Rajshahi. A case is being filed against her.
The officials said that the arrested Atia Samia works as a sales assistant in a shop in UAE, called Ocean Gold and Diamond Jewelry. She sells gold online in Bangladesh too.
Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate officials said the gold bars had been carefully wrapped and taped under the seat. It is not possible to hide gold bars in such a manner without assistance from someone on the flight.
The seized aircraft, a Boeing 777 ER, is worth Tk 1000 crore. The customs intelligence officials have said documents to the Chattogram customs authorities for the required paperwork.
When asked about the matter, additional director general of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate, Md Minhaz Uddin, told Prothom Alo that the aircraft had been seized under the law pertaining to carrying of smuggled goods. Biman Bangladesh Airlines will be held accountable too.