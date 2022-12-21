Tk10b project at finance minister’s constituency ahead of polls

The executive committee of the national economic council (ECNEC) approved the road widening project in a meeting on 22 November. According to sources, at least three secretaries in the meeting expressed their views against taking up such a project in the current situation. Many others were in favour as well.

The project, however, secured final approval.

The statement of finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal could not be known despite repeated attempts. Planning minister MA Mannan told Prothom Alo in this regard that they have just approved the four-year project. The entire amount will not be cleared at a time.

He also said the project has no connection with the dollar crisis. “We did not stop all types of work despite the economic crisis.”

Earlier on 17 May, the planning minister told reporters that the authorities would approve no project, except for the emergency ones, to help combat the economic crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war. There are instructions from the prime minister in this regard.

The government has also adopted various austerity measures to deal with the crisis. One of them is - splitting development projects into three categories and disbursing full funds for urgent and important projects. The number of new projects is now very low as the government discourages taking up new projects and sends back project proposals in some cases.

Also, the enrollment of elderly persons, widows and assaulted women into the government pay scheme has been suspended due to the crisis.