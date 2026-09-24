Cumilla police of 18 police stations conduct anti-teen gang raids, detain 624 people

Police detained 624 people for questioning during an anti-teenage gang operation in Cumilla. Police from all 18 police stations in the district launched the operation simultaneously after Wednesday evening and continued it until 1:30 am.

The detainees include students from various educational institutions. Police said they would investigate the detainees and take further legal action as necessary.

Cumilla District Police media officer and Additional Superintendent of Police Md Lutfur Rahman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Speaking at around 2:00 am on Wednesday night, he said police had recently found the involvement of teenagers in various criminal activities.