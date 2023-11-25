Russian spokesperson deliberately mischaracterises US foreign policy: US

The US state department has said they are aware of Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova’s deliberate mischaracterization of US foreign policy and ambassador Haas’s meetings.
The spokesperson of US embassy was replying to the media quoting the state department spokesperson's statement about the statement of the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson.
Maria Zakharova in a regular briefing on Wednesday alleged US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and a high-ranking representative of the local opposition discussed plans to organise mass anti-government protests in the country during the meeting.
The US state department spokesperson said, "United States does not support any political party in Bangladesh. Nor does the United States favour one political party over another."
The spokesperson said, "We want what the Bangladeshi people themselves want: free and fair elections, which are conducted in a peaceful manner. To support that shared goal of free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner, US embassy personnel engage and will continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society, and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people."
Maria Zakharova also alleged the American ambassador promised his interlocutor to provide information support in the event that the authorities used force against participants in “peaceful demonstrations.”
These assurances were purportedly made on behalf of the embassies of the United States, Britain, Australia and several other countries.
When asked how can these actions of the American ambassador to Bangladesh be regarded, the Russian spokesperson said they can be seen as nothing less than gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state on the part of Washington and its satellites, demonstrating open disregard for the norms and rules enshrined in the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
On our part, we have no doubts regarding the ability of the Bangladeshi authorities to hold the parliamentary elections scheduled for 7 January 2024, in full compliance with national legislation, independently, without the help of overseas well-wishers.