Russian spokesperson deliberately mischaracterises US foreign policy: US

"We are aware of Zakharova’s deliberate mischaracterization of US foreign policy and ambassador Haas’s meetings," the spokesperson of US embassy in Dhaka quoted a state department spokesperson as saying on Saturday.

