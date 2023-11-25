BNP denounces Russian spokesperson's statement

The BNP statement further reads that, “The people of the country have moral support towards peaceful and non-violent programmes. The allegation of a foreign diplomat helping BNP in organising rallies is completely unexpected and unprecedented. Such an unrealistic statement goes against the people's wish to restore democracy as it seems.”

Mentioning Russia as a long-time friend of Bangladesh, the BNP statement further said, “The people of the country expect that Russia will respect the democratic values of the people of the country.”

BNP also expects that no country will blindly support the incumbent government going against the will of the people.