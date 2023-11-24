India commits to further strengthen relationship with Bangladesh

The Indian foreign ministry also published a short note in this regard.

In the meeting, Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen highlighted several aspects of the bilateral relationship including resolving the issue of water sharing of Teesta and other transboundary rivers, removing the duty obstacles imposed on Bangladesh’s exports and ensuring unhindered supply of daily necessities.

Masud Bin Momen also requested Vinay Kwatra to make the visa processing faster for the people of Bangladesh to enhance the people to people relation.

He also sought India’s help to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra termed Bangladesh as a trusted neighbour and expressed satisfaction on the excellent bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.