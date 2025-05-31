Multiple flights diverted to Chattogram due to inclement weather

At least four inbound flights to Dhaka were diverted to Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Friday afternoon due to adverse weather conditions in the capital.

According to the airport security division, the affected flights included both international and domestic routes.

Air Arabia flight 514, an Airbus A321 operating on the Sharjah–Dhaka route, was diverted and landed in Chattogram at 4:33 pm.

Air Astra flight 446 from Cox’s Bazar to Dhaka also landed in Chattogram at 4:32 pm.

US-Bangla Airlines flight BS164, an ATR-72 aircraft on the Rajshahi–Dhaka route, was diverted and landed at 4:47 pm.

Another US-Bangla flight, BS188, also an ATR-72 operating on the Saidpur–Dhaka route, landed in Chattogram at 5:15 pm after diversion.