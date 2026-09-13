Adani’s unit resumes power supply as Rampal’s unit shuts down

Adani’s power plant had been generating electricity at reduced capacity for a month due to a coal shortage. Then, around midnight last Wednesday, one of the plant’s units shut down due to a technical fault.

This further reduced power generation and increased load-shedding across the country. Today, Sunday, the plant restarted the unit and began increasing generation from noon.

Sources at the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and Power Grid Company said electricity supply from Adani’s second unit began at noon. Earlier, at around 11:30 am, one unit of the Rampal power plant in Bagerhat had shut down due to a technical problem. As a result, the plant’s electricity generation fell by half.