One unit of Adani power plant shuts down, exacerbating load-shedding
Adani’s power plant had been generating electricity at reduced capacity for a month due to a shortage of coal. After coal supplies increased, generation had been rising since Thursday evening.
However around 12:00 am on Friday, one unit of the power plant suddenly shut down due to a technical fault. The resulting drop in generation has led to increased load-shedding across Bangladesh.
Sources at the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) and Power Grid Company said the Adani power plant reduced generation from 7 August after coal supplies were disrupted by storms.
Towards the end of last month, generation was increased to 900 megawatts during the day. From evening until midnight, the plant was supplying up to 1,200 megawatts. Last night, generation exceeded 1,400 megawatts. However, following the shutdown of one unit, generation has fallen to below 750 megawatts.
The coal-fired Adani power plant, located in Indian state of Jharkhand, has a capacity of 1,600 megawatts. The PDB signed a power purchase agreement with Adani in 2017. The plant has two units, each with a capacity of 800 megawatts. Depending on demand, the plant has a record of supplying more than 1,500 megawatts.
Two officials familiar with the Adani power plant told Prothom Alo that there was a problem with the boiler. It may take 48 hours for it to cool down. Then the repairs will begin. As a result, it may take several days for generation to increase.
PDB sources said the country’s gas crisis has intensified over the past two months. Electricity generation from gas has fallen by up to 1,500 megawatts. Coal-fired power plants cannot be operated at full capacity. Generation is being disrupted by coal shortages and technical problems.
One unit of the Payra power plant in Patuakhali has been shut down for several days due to a technical problem. Another power plant in Patuakhali is facing a shortage of coal. The Rampal power plant in Bagerhat has also reduced generation due to a coal shortage.
Sources concerned said the situation cannot be managed by increasing electricity generation from fuel oil. Load-shedding is increasing as temperatures rise. Yesterday, the highest load-shedding was recorded at 3:00 pm, at 3,557 megawatts. Even this morning, Friday, a holiday, load-shedding of more than 2,500 megawatts is being recorded across the country.
After the war began in the Middle East on 28 February, an energy crisis emerged worldwide. Bangladesh has been unable to generate enough electricity to meet demand due to shortages of coal, gas and fuel oil. Although the country has 136 power plants, several remain regularly shut down because of fuel shortages, while others are operating at reduced capacity.