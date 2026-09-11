One unit of Adani power plant shuts down, exacerbating load-shedding

Adani’s power plant had been generating electricity at reduced capacity for a month due to a shortage of coal. After coal supplies increased, generation had been rising since Thursday evening.

However around 12:00 am on Friday, one unit of the power plant suddenly shut down due to a technical fault. The resulting drop in generation has led to increased load-shedding across Bangladesh.

Sources at the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) and Power Grid Company said the Adani power plant reduced generation from 7 August after coal supplies were disrupted by storms.