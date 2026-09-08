Power, energy crisis: Some relief in 2027, more in 2028, crisis-free by 2030

The ruling party members of parliament (MPs) have blamed past misguided policies, corruption and mismanagement for the power and energy crisis. Outlining the government’s plans to overcome the crisis in Parliament on Monday, they said the government’s goal is to provide some relief in 2027, more relief in 2028 and take it to a state free of energy crisis by 2030.

The opposition also agreed to this statement saying that the current crisis is a continuation of problems from the past. However, they also identified incumbent government's corruption, indecision and a lack of accountability as contributing factors that intensified the already existing problems.

The opposition put forward several proposals to resolve the crisis. At the same time, it called for a ‘cell’ or ‘task force’ comprising representatives of the government and opposition to address the problem. However, the government did not provide any specific information on forming such a cell.

The discussion on the power and energy crisis took place in Parliament on Monday. The notice for a brief discussion was submitted by Opposition Leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on ‘taking effective measures to prevent disruptions to power generation, unemployment from factory closures, and severe disruption to the national economy caused by the acute energy and gas crisis’.