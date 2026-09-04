Rizvi to Opposition
Carry out your long march, but offer an alternative for gas, power
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Secretary General and Political Adviser to the Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has called upon the Opposition not to threaten street protests over the gas and electricity crisis, but to present alternative plans and recommendations in Parliament on how the shortages can be addressed.
He said the country’s gas and electricity crisis had been caused by the US-Iran war and the previous government’s flawed planning.
Rizvi made the remarks as the chief guest at the induction ceremony of the newly elected executive committee of the Bangladesh Dance Artistes Association, held at the Jatiya Natyashala Auditorium (national theatre hall) of Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.
“You can hold a long march or announce programmes over gas and electricity—that is fine. But tell us an alternative: how are we going to supply gas and electricity? Where will we get them from, and how will we get them?” Rizvi said.
He further said the Opposition should present a plan outlining what steps should be taken to tackle the current crisis. According to him, Opposition MPs have the opportunity to speak in Parliament.
While criticising the government and holding programmes outside Parliament are normal practices in a democracy, he said, the Opposition should also offer constructive recommendations for addressing the crisis.
The Prime Minister’s political adviser further said, “I do not think it would be right to deliberately create a planned paralysis. Rather, a plan must be put forward on how this crisis can be brought to an end.”
He also warned that if the activities of the past were repeated, the country would be pushed further into darkness.
Pointing to global conflicts and disruptions to the energy supply chain as factors behind the current gas and electricity crisis, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said difficulties had arisen in importing the fuel needed because the transportation of energy through the Strait of Hormuz had been disrupted.
He claimed that the crisis had not been caused by any action of the government itself.
Rizvi also highlighted the role of songs and dance during the July uprising. He said cultural performances had inspired and emboldened protesters during the movement.
The event was chaired by Bangladesh Dance Artistes Association President Farhana Baby.
State Minister for Road Transport and Railways Habib Ur Rashid Habib, BNP Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashraf Uddin Ujjal, poet Rezauddin Stalin, actor Helal Khan and Zakir Hossain Rukon, among others, attended as special guests.
The newly elected executive committee members of the Bangladesh Dance Artistes Association were later formally inducted.
‘Country will fall behind without equal participation of boys and girls’
Speaking at another programme, BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the country and society will fall behind unless boys and girls were ensured equal participation in every field, including sports.
He made the remarks as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of an inter-divisional Under-16 girls’ football competition organised by the Bangladesh Women’s Sports Association this morning.
Rizvi said, “We know that there are many barriers in our society. But if we are to keep pace with the progress of the world, our girls must come forward, particularly in the field of sports. If we can produce a great athlete among our girls, it will hold our heads high in the eyes of the world. It will also inspire women in other sectors.”
The BNP acting secretary general further said men and women must move forward on an equal footing in every field. Otherwise, he said, the country would fall behind.
“Our Prime Minister has strongly recognised this issue. That is why he has introduced the Notun Kuri Sports programme. Those who are deserving must be given due recognition. Competitions of this kind should be organised in every metropolitan area and district,” he stated.
The Prime Minister’s political adviser also said efforts were under way to establish a sports university in Bangladesh.
In her welcome address, Bangladesh Women’s Sports Association President Sarwat Siraj said there was no alternative to women’s participation in sports if Bangladesh’s nationalist forces were to move forward against “extreme conservatism, religious fanaticism and forces selling tickets to heaven”.
She said the Bangladesh Women’s Sports Association was working towards this goal.