Carry out your long march, but offer an alternative for gas, power

“You can hold a long march or announce programmes over gas and electricity—that is fine. But tell us an alternative: how are we going to supply gas and electricity? Where will we get them from, and how will we get them?” Rizvi said.

He further said the Opposition should present a plan outlining what steps should be taken to tackle the current crisis. According to him, Opposition MPs have the opportunity to speak in Parliament.

While criticising the government and holding programmes outside Parliament are normal practices in a democracy, he said, the Opposition should also offer constructive recommendations for addressing the crisis.

The Prime Minister’s political adviser further said, “I do not think it would be right to deliberately create a planned paralysis. Rather, a plan must be put forward on how this crisis can be brought to an end.”

He also warned that if the activities of the past were repeated, the country would be pushed further into darkness.