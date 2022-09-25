PM Hasina arrives in Washington DC

Earlier, the prime minister reached New York on 19 September after an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II from 15 to 19 September.
During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 77th session of the UNGA.
She delivered her speech in Bangla on 23 September following the footprint of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
From 20 to 23 September, Sheikh Hasina attended several high-level and close-door meetings as well as bilateral talks with the head of the governments, states and organisations.
The prime minister is scheduled to return home on 4 October.