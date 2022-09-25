Bangladesh

PM Hasina arrives in Washington DC

Washington DC
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Washington DC on Saturday evening from New York wrapping up her official visit to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session at the UN Headquarters and high voltage side events.

The prime minister and her entourage members arrived in Washington DC from New York by road on Saturday evening, prime minister's deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told BSS.

Earlier, the prime minister reached New York on 19 September after an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II from 15 to 19 September.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 77th session of the UNGA.

She delivered her speech in Bangla on 23 September following the footprint of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

From 20 to 23 September, Sheikh Hasina attended several high-level and close-door meetings as well as bilateral talks with the head of the governments, states and organisations.

The prime minister is scheduled to return home on 4 October.

