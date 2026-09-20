Arrest warrants issued against 5 accused, including Zafar Iqbal, Maksud Kamal

Arrest warrants have been issued against writer and professor Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, former Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal and three others in a case concerning crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the July mass uprising.

A three-member bench of International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, issued the order today, Sunday. The other two members of the tribunal are Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.