Crimes against humanity
Arrest warrants issued against 5 accused, including Zafar Iqbal, Maksud Kamal
Arrest warrants have been issued against writer and professor Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, former Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal and three others in a case concerning crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the July mass uprising.
A three-member bench of International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, issued the order today, Sunday. The other two members of the tribunal are Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
The tribunal ordered that the five accused be arrested and produced before it on 22 October.
Besides Zafar Iqbal and Maksud Kamal, the tribunal issued arrest warrants for banned Bangladesh Chhatra League central president Saddam Hossain, general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan, and Dhaka University Chhatra League unit president Mazharul Kabir Shayon.
Among the other accused in the case are former Justice A M Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, Dhaka University Department of Sociology professor AKM Jamal Uddin, and Dhaka University Chhatra League unit general secretary Tanvir Hasan Saikat.
They are currently in custody and have also been ordered to be produced before the tribunal on 22 October.
The prosecution formally submitted the charges in the case today.
During the hearing, Prosecutor SM Moinul Karim said the accused had been charged with the killing of five people in and around Dhaka University during the July mass uprising.