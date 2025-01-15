Protest programme comes under attack on NCTB premises

Two groups have engaged in a scuffle during their demonstrations over incorporating graffiti marked as ‘indigenous people’ in textbooks.

This leads to attacks there, leaving multiple protesters injured.

The incident took place before the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) building in the capital’s Motijheel area on Wednesday.

In the morning, a student organisation called Students for Sovereignty besieged the NCTB building, with a five-point demand, including punishment for those involved with incorporation of the word ‘indigenous’ and a map of undivided India in textbooks.