Bangladesh receives USD 858m from World Bank

Bangladesh and the World Bank on Wednesday signed two financing agreements totaling USD 858 million to enhance climate-resilient agricultural growth, food security, and improve road safety, said a press release.

The USD 500 million program on agricultural and rural transformation for nutrition, entrepreneurship, and resilience (PARTNER) will help transform the agriculture sector by promoting crop diversification, food safety, and climate resilience across agri-food systems of Bangladesh.

The program will support sustainable and nutritious food production through greater efficiency in input use, good agriculture practices, and the promotion of stress-tolerant and nutrient-dense varieties.

It will help increase entrepreneurship and access to services by expanding access to digital agricultural services tools, improved food safety processes, and increased female and youth entrepreneurship. It will also help modernize institutions and policies through improved data management, increased research and development activities, and partnerships with global agricultural research institutions and with the private sector.