China mediates a ceasefire in Rakhine: Envoy
China is mediating a ceasefire in the Rakhine State of Myanmar to end the conflict between the country's army and an armed group called Arakan Army, says the Chinese ambassador in Dhaka, Yao Wen.
While talking to the newsmen at the foreign ministry in Dhaka on Sunday, he also hoped that the ceasefire will ease up the way for repatriation of forcefully displaced Rohingyas.
He went to the ministry to pay a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Regarding the meeting, the ambassador said they discussed the current status of bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and China and its future.
Asked if the conflicts in Rakhine will hinder Rohingya repatriation, Yao Wen said they discussed the security situation in Rakhine and repatriation. “We understand now we face some difficulties.”
Referring to the ceasefire of the military junta with three groups of Myanmar mediated by China, the Chinese ambassador said all should be aware of three ceasefire agreements of the Myanmar government.
“We do have another ceasefire in the Rakhine state so that the mediation process for the repatriation can be started. A ceasefire will pave the way for repatriation and will contribute to peace and stability of the regions,” he said.
Regarding the Teesta project, Ambassador Yao Wen said, “China is committed... as long as we get a proposal from the Bangladesh side. We continue to engage with the Bangladesh side.”