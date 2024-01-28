China mediates a ceasefire in Rakhine: Envoy

He went to the ministry to pay a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Regarding the meeting, the ambassador said they discussed the current status of bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and China and its future.

Asked if the conflicts in Rakhine will hinder Rohingya repatriation, Yao Wen said they discussed the security situation in Rakhine and repatriation. “We understand now we face some difficulties.”

Referring to the ceasefire of the military junta with three groups of Myanmar mediated by China, the Chinese ambassador said all should be aware of three ceasefire agreements of the Myanmar government.