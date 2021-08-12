Kamal doubts patriotism of those who say time of remittance has come to an end

Responding to a question on a recent comment of a leading economist that the “magic of remittance may come to an end”, Kamal said, “Remittance is not a magic. The flow of remittance will never come to an end.”

Earlier, on Sunday, Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said the first month of the new fiscal year 2021-22 showed that remittance income had sunk 28 per cent, hence the magic weaved by remittance all these years for Bangladesh may be over soon.

Debapriya made the remarks during a media briefing organised by the Citizen’s Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh where a report titled ‘Delivery of the National Budget 2021 - in the Context of the Pandemic, Ensuring Interests of the Disadvantaged People’ was published.

In this connection, the finance minister alleged that a vested quarter has been advocating against the government’s incentive on remittance since it was introduced back in 2019 as they had commented that the high remittance flow was temporary and it would not be sustainable.