Kamal doubts patriotism of those who say time of remittance has come to an end

Responding to a question on a recent comment of a leading economist that the “magic of remittance may come to an end”, Kamal said, “Remittance is not a magic. The flow of remittance will never come to an end.”
Earlier, on Sunday, Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said the first month of the new fiscal year 2021-22 showed that remittance income had sunk 28 per cent, hence the magic weaved by remittance all these years for Bangladesh may be over soon.
Debapriya made the remarks during a media briefing organised by the Citizen’s Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh where a report titled ‘Delivery of the National Budget 2021 - in the Context of the Pandemic, Ensuring Interests of the Disadvantaged People’ was published.
In this connection, the finance minister alleged that a vested quarter has been advocating against the government’s incentive on remittance since it was introduced back in 2019 as they had commented that the high remittance flow was temporary and it would not be sustainable.
Highlighting some figures of remittance inflow, Kamal said that before the incentive was introduced on remittance, the inward remittance flow in FY19 totalled $13.1 billion, but it soon got momentum with the introduction of incentive totalling the inward remittance flow at $18.2 billion in FY20 and thus making a jump to make $24.78 billion in FY21.
“But, they (critics) will say that much more remittances have come and it was not right,” he said adding that the interested workers are still going abroad despite the pandemic availing various facilities extended by the government.
The finance minister said more Bangladeshi workers would go abroad once the Covid-19 situation comes to normalcy worldwide.
He cited that the country got $567 million remittances from 1-9 August compared to $450 million fetched in 1-9 August last year. “Still growth in remittance is there. So, I’m doubtful about the patriotism of those who say that the time of remittance has come to an end.”
Replying to another question about the attainment of projected GDP growth target in the current fiscal year (FY22), the finance minister expressed his optimism about the attainment despite the pandemic.
He said although the provisional estimation of GDP growth for the FY20 was 5.24 per cent, but it came down at 3.51 per cent in the final estimation, even though it was the highest attainment in Asia.
Extending his heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the countrymen for such feat, Kamal said many countries of the world suffered negative growth during that fiscal year. “In overall consideration, our position was at the top in Asia,” he added.