President, Chief Adviser issue messages marking Martyred Intellectuals Day

“On this day in 1971, on the eve of the final victory in the Great Liberation War, the invading forces, in collaboration with anti-liberations forces, brutally murdered the nation’s best sons of the soil, renowned educationists, doctors, scientists, writers, journalists, artists and many other distinguished persons,” the President said in his message.

Underlining Bengaleese’s gradual struggle to liberate the country from the clutches of subjugation, the President said the struggle was against long-standing exploitation, deprivation and discrimination.

With the declaration of independence on 26 March 1971, the entire nation jumped into the liberation struggle. The final victory was achieved through a long war, he added.

The President said, “Our intellectuals, through applying their talent and wisdom, practice of art and literature and sharp writing made an immense contribution to shaping public opinion in favour of the Liberation War and provided strategic advice to the Mujibnagar government during the war, bringing the Great Liberation War to success.”