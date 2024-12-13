President, Chief Adviser issue messages marking Martyred Intellectuals Day
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser (CA) Dr Muhammad Yunus on Friday paid rich tributes to the martyred intellectuals of 1971 on the occasion of the Martyred Intellectuals Day, to be marked Saturday.
In separate messages on the eve of the day, the President and the Chief Adviser urged the people to be united with discrimination-free spirit and play a role from their respective positions to build a new Bangladesh by defeating all the conspiracies of the anti-liberation forces.
“On this day in 1971, on the eve of the final victory in the Great Liberation War, the invading forces, in collaboration with anti-liberations forces, brutally murdered the nation’s best sons of the soil, renowned educationists, doctors, scientists, writers, journalists, artists and many other distinguished persons,” the President said in his message.
Underlining Bengaleese’s gradual struggle to liberate the country from the clutches of subjugation, the President said the struggle was against long-standing exploitation, deprivation and discrimination.
With the declaration of independence on 26 March 1971, the entire nation jumped into the liberation struggle. The final victory was achieved through a long war, he added.
The President said, “Our intellectuals, through applying their talent and wisdom, practice of art and literature and sharp writing made an immense contribution to shaping public opinion in favour of the Liberation War and provided strategic advice to the Mujibnagar government during the war, bringing the Great Liberation War to success.”
“The anti-liberation forces, sensing that their certain defeat, launched a barbaric killing spree throughout the country including Dhaka on 14 December 1971, with the aim of demoralising the nation,” president Shahabuddin said.
They mercilessly killed the best sons of the soil. In fact, intellectuals were killed throughout the entire period of the liberation war, starting from the night of 25 March, the President noted.
“On the eve of victory, this killing spree took a horrific turn on 14 December,” he added.
In his message, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said the anti-liberation forces on the eve of the victory of the Bengali nation, abducted and brutally killed country’s intellectuals, including educationists, journalists, writers, doctors, scientists, lawyers, artists, engineers, philosophers and political thinkers.
Mofazzal Haider Chowdhury, Munier Chowdhury, Anwar Pasha, Shahidullah Kaiser, Giasuddin, Dr Fazler Rabbi, Abdul Aleem Chowdhury, Sirajuddin Hossain, Selina Parveen, Dr Jyotirmoy Guha Thakurta and many more were among the victims of their brutality.
The anti-liberation forces took the most heinous revenge for their defeat in the Great Liberation War through this planned massacre with an objective to demoralise the Bengali nation, he said.
The Chief Adviser paid glowing tributes to the memories of the martyrs of the Liberation War including the martyred intellectuals and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.