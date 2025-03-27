US in talks over selling military equipment to Bangladesh

The US is interested in selling military weapons to Bangladesh. The country has brought forward the issue to enhance interoperability and overall capacity.

Sale of military weapons was among the agendas of Lieutenant General Joel P Vowell, deputy commanding general, US Army Pacific, discussed during his two day visit to Bangladesh which started on 24 March.

The US Embassy in Dhaka said this in a press release on Wednesday. The Embassy also said Lieutenant General Joel P Vowell met with counterparts in the armed forces of Bangladesh during the visit.