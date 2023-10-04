Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Police arrest Badiul Alam's relative Ishtiaq

The police have arrested Ishtiaq Mahmud, brother-in-law of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar, in the case filed over the attack on the former United States ambassador Marcia Barnicat's convoy in Dhaka five years back.

He was arrested from the capital’s Mohammadpur area on Wednesday evening, according to sources at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Tejgaon Division.

According to the charge sheet, Ishtiaq was involved in the attack, in addition to other assailants.