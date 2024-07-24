US condemns all forms of violence, urges peaceful protests

Responding to another query, the spokesperson expressed the United States’ unwavering support for democracies across the world. He said, “I think that the – what we as the United States have always done – and I should say what we have always done when we are at our best – is to speak out for democratic values around the world and make sure that – or – and make clear that countries are strongest when they uphold democratic values – countries anywhere in the world. And that’s what we’re going to continue to do. That’s our greatest strength, and it’s what will continue to guide our approach.”

He also said in response to another query, “We will continue to make our priorities clear. We will continue to make our values clear. Does every country in the United – or in the world do exactly what the United States or any country in Europe or any other country around the world thinks they ought to do or thinks how they ought to handle every situation? Of course not. Sovereign countries make their own decisions. They always have. They always will.”