US condemns all forms of violence, urges peaceful protests
The United States has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Bangladesh and called for calm and de-escalation.
At a press briefing at the US state department on Tuesday, spokesperson Matthew Miller also condemned any acts of violence against peaceful protesters and reiterated support for the right to peaceful assembly and protest.
A journalist asked the US perspective on the deaths in recent clashes over the quota reform protests in Bangladesh.
In response, Mathew Miller said, “We continue to closely follow developments in Bangladesh and call for calm and de-escalation. And as I said yesterday, we condemn any acts of violence, whether they be acts of violence committed against peaceful protesters or they be acts of violence committed by people who are protesting the actions of the government.”
He went on saying, “We support peaceful assembly. We support peaceful protests. But in all cases, they ought to be carried out peacefully, and the government should refrain from acts of violence against peaceful protesters.”
Expressing concerns over the internet disruptions, he said, “We also remain deeply concerned by reports of ongoing telecommunications disruptions across the country which limit the ability of people in Bangladesh, including American citizens there, to access critical information. That’s something we have spoken out against in other countries, and we speak out against it when it comes to Bangladesh as well, and we’ll continue to make those concerns known.”
Responding to another query, the spokesperson expressed the United States’ unwavering support for democracies across the world. He said, “I think that the – what we as the United States have always done – and I should say what we have always done when we are at our best – is to speak out for democratic values around the world and make sure that – or – and make clear that countries are strongest when they uphold democratic values – countries anywhere in the world. And that’s what we’re going to continue to do. That’s our greatest strength, and it’s what will continue to guide our approach.”
He also said in response to another query, “We will continue to make our priorities clear. We will continue to make our values clear. Does every country in the United – or in the world do exactly what the United States or any country in Europe or any other country around the world thinks they ought to do or thinks how they ought to handle every situation? Of course not. Sovereign countries make their own decisions. They always have. They always will.”
“What we can do is impress upon countries what we believe are the right way to approach questions of fundamental freedom, questions of democratic values, questions of human rights, and bring all the influence we can to bear to urge them along that path. And that’s what we’ll continue to do,” he added.
When asked specifically about the use of United Nations-branded vehicles in suppressing protests in Bangladesh, Miller deferred to the United Nations for verification as he had no specific information in this regard.