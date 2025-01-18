Police, Coast Guard to work jointly against extortion: Adviser Sakhawat

Adviser for the Ministry of Shipping and the textile and jute ministry, Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain on Thursday said police and Bangladesh Coast Guard would work jointly to prevent extortion.

He also made a series of directives to stop extortion at river terminals and ensure security on the river routes.

Sakhawat Hossain is now on a two-day official visit in Bhola to select a location for setting up a modern launch terminal and jetty with the World Bank financing.