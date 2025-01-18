Police, Coast Guard to work jointly against extortion: Adviser Sakhawat
Adviser for the Ministry of Shipping and the textile and jute ministry, Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain on Thursday said police and Bangladesh Coast Guard would work jointly to prevent extortion.
He also made a series of directives to stop extortion at river terminals and ensure security on the river routes.
Sakhawat Hossain is now on a two-day official visit in Bhola to select a location for setting up a modern launch terminal and jetty with the World Bank financing.
The adviser assured that dredging activities will continue to keep the river route of Bhola operational. Bhola-Monpura ferry service will be launched at a suitable place, he added
Chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Commodore Arif Ahmed Mustafa, Bhola deputy commissioner (DC) Md Azad Jahan, district superintendent of police (SP) Shariful Haque, Daulatkhan UNO Niyati Rani Koiri and others were present at the time.
On the first day, the adviser visited different river jetties of Daulatkhan, Tajumuddin and Monpura upazilas.