E-rickshaws hit Dhaka streets, but fares remain high
Battery-powered e-rickshaws with registration are now operating on the streets of the capital, making them legally authorised vehicles.
An e-rickshaw was seen on Mazar Road in Gabtoli, Dhaka, on the afternoon of 16 November. When asked how much it would cost to travel to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, its driver, Md Shaheen, demanded Tk 500. After bargaining, he agreed to make the trip for Tk 400.
The distance from Mazar Road to Dhaka Medical College Hospital is slightly more than 10 kilometres. Under the government-fixed fare structure for CNG-run auto-rickshaws, the fare for this distance should be Tk 140, excluding waiting charges. However, just as CNG drivers often ignore the fixed rates and charge much higher fares, the e-rickshaw driver also demanded an exorbitant amount.
Asked why he was charging so much, Md Shaheen told Prothom Alo that he had to pay his owner Tk 1,000 every day. The cost of living had also increased, he said, adding that he therefore had to charge higher fares.
Speaking to owners and sellers of the newly introduced e-rickshaws in the capital, Prothom Alo learnt that purchasing a new vehicle costs around Tk 500,000. Drivers have to pay owners Tk 800 to Tk 1,000 daily to operate an e-rickshaw. To recover this amount, they are charging passengers fares at their discretion.
There are no government guidelines on e-rickshaw fares or the daily payments drivers must make to owners.
On 29 October, the Local Government Division issued the ‘Rules for the Operation of Three-Wheeled, Low-Speed Battery-Powered Rickshaws (E-rickshaws) in City Corporation Areas, 2026’, aimed at regulating battery-powered rickshaws in city corporation areas. However, the rules contain no provisions on daily payments to owners or passenger fares.
As a result, fare anarchy similar to that in the CNG-run auto-rickshaw sector has emerged from the very beginning of the new vehicle's introduction.
A CNG-run auto-rickshaw costs Tk 500,000 to Tk 600,000 in the market. However, if it has permission to operate in Dhaka, its price rises to around Tk 2.5 million. Reports published in Prothom Alo at different times have highlighted how these vehicles become extraordinarily expensive because of alleged bribes paid to secure operating permits.
To recover their additional investment, owners do not follow the government-fixed daily rental rates. Instead, they charge drivers Tk 1,100 to Tk 1,300 a day. As a result, drivers also disregard government-fixed fares.
The same practice has begun with e-rickshaws. Owners are already charging arbitrary daily rental amounts, while drivers are demanding whatever fares they choose from passengers.
Asked why the rules contain no provisions on fares, State Minister for Local Government Mir Shah Alam told Prothom Alo that the mechanical engineering departments of all city corporations, together with traffic police, would jointly determine the daily payments drivers must make to owners and the fares passengers would pay.
He said instructions to this effect had already been issued.
Price close to Tk 500,000
Hundreds of thousands of battery-powered rickshaws have been operating in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country for years. These vehicles are unregistered, but their fares are relatively low. A passenger can travel in one for Tk 20, while longer journeys generally cost around Tk 100. However, they also pose safety risks.
Against this backdrop, the government took the initiative to introduce battery-powered rickshaws that could operate legally.
The e-rickshaw was designed by a six-member research team led by Mohammad Ehsan, a professor of mechanical engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
After examining the safety shortcomings of 12 types of battery-powered rickshaws commonly used in the country, the researchers incorporated 16 features into the new design.
Professor Ehsan recently told Prothom Alo that at least a dozen manufacturers had received type approval for their rickshaw models. Another 10 to 15 companies had expressed interest in obtaining approval.
Unregistered easy bikes in Dhaka cost around Tk 150,000. According to the guidelines prepared by the BUET research team, manufacturing an e-rickshaw should cost approximately Tk 150,000, excluding the battery. The battery cost would be added to that amount.
Speaking to several companies manufacturing e-rickshaws according to the BUET design, Prothom Alo learnt that the current prices range from Tk 370,000 to Tk 435,000.
An e-rickshaw approved by BUET and manufactured by Akij Motors costs Tk 372,000. A similar model at Monir Auto costs Tk 435,000.
However, at the dealership level, an e-rickshaw already costs close to Tk 500,000.
Messrs Araf Enterprise, a dealer of Monir Auto in the Kafrul area of Mirpur, is selling an e-rickshaw for Tk 465,000. Buyers have to pay an additional Tk 20,000 if they obtain registration through the dealership, bringing the total cost to Tk 485,000.
Md Mohsin, one of the buyers of an e-rickshaw, told Prothom Alo that he had spent Tk 480,000 on the vehicle, including registration. He also spent Tk 35,000 to install metal grills on the rickshaw.
He said he charged drivers Tk 800 a day. Of this amount, Tk 200 went towards electricity charges and garage rent, leaving him with Tk 600.
On 16 November, Al Amin, an e-rickshaw owner and driver, was cleaning his vehicle in the Mirpur-1 area. He told Prothom Alo that the total cost had come to Tk 500,000. He had yet to receive the registration documents.
Asked why e-rickshaws were so expensive, Professor Mohammad Ehsan, head of the BUET research team that designed the vehicle, told Prothom Alo that the quality of batteries used by different manufacturers also affected prices.
Prices could also rise if manufacturers added features beyond those specified in the guidelines, he said.
Whether the government would regulate e-rickshaw prices was a matter for the authorities to decide, he added.
Beyond the reach of drivers
A large proportion of rickshaw drivers in Dhaka come from different districts and live in the capital. Most do not own their rickshaws and cannot afford to spend Tk 500,000 to buy one.
As a result, despite the introduction of the new vehicles, the existing system of renting rickshaws from owners in exchange for a daily payment continues. Meanwhile, passengers are having to pay higher fares.
The objective of introducing e-rickshaws is to phase out unregistered and unsafe battery-powered rickshaws from the market.
However, there are concerns that allowing only a limited number of e-rickshaws to operate after removing hundreds of thousands of existing vehicles, without introducing a fare policy, could further aggravate the situation.
Sadekul Islam, a resident of Mirpur in the capital, told Prothom Alo that the government should not create business opportunities for some people at the expense of higher costs for ordinary citizens.
The government should take steps to regulate fares, he said.