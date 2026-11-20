Battery-powered e-rickshaws with registration are now operating on the streets of the capital, making them legally authorised vehicles.

An e-rickshaw was seen on Mazar Road in Gabtoli, Dhaka, on the afternoon of 16 November. When asked how much it would cost to travel to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, its driver, Md Shaheen, demanded Tk 500. After bargaining, he agreed to make the trip for Tk 400.

The distance from Mazar Road to Dhaka Medical College Hospital is slightly more than 10 kilometres. Under the government-fixed fare structure for CNG-run auto-rickshaws, the fare for this distance should be Tk 140, excluding waiting charges. However, just as CNG drivers often ignore the fixed rates and charge much higher fares, the e-rickshaw driver also demanded an exorbitant amount.

Asked why he was charging so much, Md Shaheen told Prothom Alo that he had to pay his owner Tk 1,000 every day. The cost of living had also increased, he said, adding that he therefore had to charge higher fares.

Speaking to owners and sellers of the newly introduced e-rickshaws in the capital, Prothom Alo learnt that purchasing a new vehicle costs around Tk 500,000. Drivers have to pay owners Tk 800 to Tk 1,000 daily to operate an e-rickshaw. To recover this amount, they are charging passengers fares at their discretion.

There are no government guidelines on e-rickshaw fares or the daily payments drivers must make to owners.