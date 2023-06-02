NBR chairman defends min Tk 2,000 tax for TIN holders

National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Friday raised the rationale behind the proposal to make the minimum Tk 2,000 tax for every TIN holder who is below the taxable income, reports UNB.

“TIN is not mandatory for the poor. It is a matter of pride for the people who are obliged to take TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number) to be partners of the development (of the country), paying Tk 2,000 to the national exchequer. It should not be thought of as a burden,” he said.

The NBR chairman made these remarks replying to a question in a post-budget press conference arranged by the finance ministry in the city’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.