Reinstatement of dismissed upazila election officers to be decided on 25 Feb

Whether the 85 upazila election officers dismissed during the caretaker government 18 years ago will be reinstated or not, may be determined on 25 February.

The Appellate Division has set 25 February as the date for delivering the verdict on the appeals and review petitions regarding this matter.

Following separate hearings, a five-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed fixed this date for the judgment on Thursday.