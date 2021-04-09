Kerry arrives in Dhaka

John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, arrived in Dhaka on Friday morning to convey president Joe Biden’s commitment to move forward aggressively to deal with the global climate crisis.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen received Kerry upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:30am. US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller was present at the airport as well.

Kerry, who arrived in Dhaka after wrapping up his four-day India visit, will hand over the US president’s invitation to prime minister Sheikh Hasina in person to attend the “Leaders Summit on Climate” to be held on 22-23 April virtually.

In India, Kerry said that the Paris Agreement recognises the global need to further empower women in climate decision-making. “That’s why it was my pleasure to meet with women leaders driving climate action and the energy transition here in India,” he tweeted.

In Dhaka, Kerry will meet representatives of the government of Bangladesh and key development and international partners, a State Department spokesperson told UNB.