Teknaf border area shakes with deafening noise, intermittent gunfire all night

Intermittent gunfire was heard throughout Thursday night along the border with Myanmar at the eastern and southern parts of Teknaf upazila in Cox’s Bazar. And two deafening noises shook the ground this side of the border this (Friday) morning, local residents said.

Residents from Saint Martin and Shahporir Dwip in the southern parts of Teknaf said yesterday, Thursday, at around 1:00am till this morning 7:30am, there had been sounds of gunfire intermittently along the Myanmar border. Sometimes the ground shook with loud noise too. This (Friday) morning the people this side of the border woke to the sound of heavy firing. A helicopter was seen flying above Maungdaw in Myanmar, on the other side of the border from Shahporir Dwip. A little while after that, the border area shook with the sound of two deafening explosions.