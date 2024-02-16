330 persons sheltered in Bangladesh sent back to Myanmar

Firing has started along the border with Shahporir Dwip of Teknaf upazila and Saint Martin’s. The gun fire was heard intermittently from on Thursday morning, from 6:00am to 11:00am. Residents of the border lying areas also heard a few mortar shell explosions.

Union parishad (UP) member of Shahporir Dwip, Abdus Salam, said, “We have been hearing a lot of gunfire along the border since the morning. We can also see smoke spiraling up on the other side of the border.”

The residents of Saint Martin’s island said they had never heard such heavy firing before. But Saint Martin’s is around 14 kilometres from the border with Myanmar so they are not so fearful of being injured. However, the deafening sound of the gunfire and mortar shells has created alarm.

Meanwhile, there was no sound of firing or mortar shell explosions at the border areas of Naikhangchhari in Bandarban, Ukhia in Cox’s Bazar and Howaikang of Teknaf. Local residents and people’s representatives said that with normalcy returning to the border areas, people have started tending to their rice and vegetable fields again.