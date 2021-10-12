Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital for medical tests

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to Evercare Hospital on Tuesday afternoon for treatment and some medical tests, said her medical team member AZM Zahid Hossain, reports UNB.

"Madam [Khaleda] will be taken to Evercare Hospital around 3:00pm today (Tuesday) for a few tests. All the arrangements have been made in this regard at the hospital," he said.

Zahid said the BNP chief also may get admitted to the hospital for routine checkups and follow-up treatment.