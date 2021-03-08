Khaleda Zia’s jail term suspension extended again

The law ministry has recommended suspension of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's sentence for six more months on the previous conditions.

The law minister Anisul Huq approved the documents regarding the matter and these have been sent to the home ministry.

The former prime minister’s brother Shamim Iskandar on 3 March appealed to the home ministry seeking an extension on the suspension of the sentence. Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan signed the document later.

The home minister said the BNP chairperson can get the extension of the sentence on conditions of staying at her own home in the city and not travelling abroad.