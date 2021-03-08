Khaleda Zia’s jail term suspension extended again

The law ministry has recommended suspension of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's sentence for six more months on the previous conditions.
The law minister Anisul Huq approved the documents regarding the matter and these have been sent to the home ministry.
The former prime minister’s brother Shamim Iskandar on 3 March appealed to the home ministry seeking an extension on the suspension of the sentence. Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan signed the document later.
The home minister said the BNP chairperson can get the extension of the sentence on conditions of staying at her own home in the city and not travelling abroad.
The government freed Khaleda Zia from jail on 25 March last year on certain conditions for six months in an executive order. The government extended her release for six more months on 15 September last year.
Khaleda Zia has been staying at a house, ‘Feroza’, at Gulshan since her release. She has not taken part in any political programmes since then.
A special court convicted Khaleda Zia in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case on 8 February 2018. She was sentenced to five years' imprisonment in the case. The High Court later extended Khaleda Zia's prison term to 10 years.
The 76-year-old BNP leader has been suffering from various physical complexities. A medical team consisting of four-five physicians take care of her treatment.