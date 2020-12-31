‘Khamari’ to provide tech driven capital support to livestock farmers

A tripartite agreement between adorsho praniSheba Limited, BRAC Bank Limited and Phoenix Insurance Company Limited were signed on Wednesday over inauguration of ‘Khamari’- a technology driven working capital support to cattle and livestock farmers.

The agreement ceremony was arranged over social media and it was simultaneously aired over Facebook Live, says a press release.

As per the agreement, BRAC Bank will offer hassle free working capital support to the farmers who want loans for livestock and cattle for commercial and personal purposes. Phoenix Insurance will provide insurance coverage for cattle and livestock and on the other hand praniSheba will provide the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tracking system and facial recognition by artificial intelligence for livestock.

Planning minister MA Mannan MP was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function.